11 Criminals Nabbed
Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The district police on Saturday arrested 11 alleged criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them.
According to a spokesperson,the arrested accused were identified as Inam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran,Sami, Tahir,Kaleem,Waleed,Nouman and Khalil.
The police recovered 4.6-kg hashish,3.3-kg heroin,345 litres of liquor,12 pistols,four guns, 235 bullets,
456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
