11 Criminals Nabbed

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 12:20 PM

11 criminals nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The district police on Saturday arrested 11 alleged criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested accused were identified as Inam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran,Kamran,Sami, Tahir,Kaleem,Waleed,Nouman and Khalil.

The police recovered 4.6-kg hashish,3.3-kg heroin,345 litres of liquor,12 pistols,four guns, 235 bullets,

456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

