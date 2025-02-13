11 criminals nabbed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Police on Thursday arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband

from their possession.

The arrested outlaws were identified as-- Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 2.6-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin, 345-litre liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets,333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.