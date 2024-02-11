11 criminals netted in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 11 criminals and recovered narcotics

and illegal weapons from their possession.

The police teams raided at different localities and arrested Inaam, Wasim, Rashid,

Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel and recovered

2.

6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 liters liquor, 12 pistols, 04 guns, 235 bullets and

valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.