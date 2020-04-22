UrduPoint.com
11 Cured Coronavirus Patients Relieved From DHQ Hospital Kohat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:13 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The DHQ hospital Kohat on Wednesday relieved eleven more coronavirus patients after their test results were reported negative and sent them to homes.

Hospital sources said two among the cured and released patients were foreigners and named Faizul Hafeez from Indonesia and Suleman from Malaysia.

Both were members of Tablighi Markaz and quarantined at DHQ Kohat.

Among others released from the hospital included one from Quetta, one from Hangu district and three were from Kohat district.

Now in isolation ward of District Headquarter Hospital of Kohat only twenty patients are under treatment.

