11 dacoits arrested: motorcycles, rickshaw, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested 11 dacoits and recovered motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested 11 dacoits and recovered motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesperson said that SHO Sadr police station Syed Iram Shah, along with his team conducted raids in various areas of district and arrested eight members of a notorious dacoit gang including ring leader Nauman Ali aka 'Mano' of Hasan Pura, Mudassar Iqbal, Tauqeer Abbas, Asghar, Bilal Maqsood, Adil Ali, Naukhaiz Shahid and Ghulam Mustafa of Dhuddiwala etc.

The police recovered 19 motorcycles, a rickshaw, 16 mobile phones, Rs550,000 cash, seven pistols and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, ASI Afzal Ahmad of Thikriwala police station busted three outlaws -- Zahid, Yasir Zulfiqar and Owais and recovered a motorcycle, three pistols, cash and other valuables from them.

Further investigation was under way, said spokesperson.