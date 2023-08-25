11-Day training of 29 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officers concluded

The 11-day training of 29 newly inducted officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded here at the Pakistan Electoral Academy for Research and Management, ECP Secretariat, on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The 11-day training of 29 newly inducted officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded here at the Pakistan Electoral academy for Research and Management, ECP Secretariat, on Friday.

The training emphasized several crucial facets of the electoral process, with seasoned and knowledgeable Election Commission officers providing instruction.

This training served to enhance their understanding of the electoral framework.

During the closing ceremony, Madam Nighat Siddique, the Additional Director General for Training and Gender, extended her congratulations to all officers and encouraged them to apply the lessons learned during their training sessions.

Importantly, it's worth mentioning that these officers also received training at the Civil Services Academy in Lahore.