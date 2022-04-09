UrduPoint.com

11 Dead, 1,010 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

At least 11 persons were killed and 1,010 others injured in 971 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :At least 11 persons were killed and 1,010 others injured in 971 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 594 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 416 with minor injuries were provided first aid at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 500 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 92 pedestrians, and 429 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 260 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 263 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 89 in Multan, with 76 victims and at third Faisalabad with 76 accidents and 80 victims.

According to the data, 835 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 114 motorcars, 29 vans, eight passenger buses, 30 trucks and 102 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

