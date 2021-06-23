11 dead, 1013 injured in 933 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :At least 11 people were killed and 1,013 injured in 933 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue 1122 said 411 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 162 pedestrians, and 451 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 253 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 266 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 93 victims and third Multan with 64 accidents and 69 victims.

According to data, 777 motorcycles, 144 rickshaws, 100 cars, 40 vans, five buses,36 trucks and 104 vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.