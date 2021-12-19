UrduPoint.com

11 Dead, 1013 Injured In 976 Road Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :At least eleven people were killed while 1013 injured in 976 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 568 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 445 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 422 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 127 pedestrians, and 475 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

Statistics showed that 256 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 211 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 88 in Faisalabad with 96 victims and at third with 61 in Multan road accidents with 63 victims.

According to the data, 796 motorbikes, 126 auto-rickshaws, 111 motorcars, 21 vans, 15 buses,24 trucks and 121 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the roadaccidents.

