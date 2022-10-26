UrduPoint.com

11 Dead, 1034 Injured In 990 Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 11 people were killed and 1,034 injured in 990 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 509 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians and 403 passengers were the victims of the traffic accidents.

The statistics showed that 235 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 246 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 73 in Multan with 81 victims and third Faisalabad with 70 accidents and 69 victims.

According to data, 868 motorcycles, 66 rickshaws, 108 cars, 16 vans, 13 buses, 27 trucksand 89 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

