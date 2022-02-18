11 dead, 1,052 injured in 971 accidents in Punjab

At least 11 people were killed and 1052 injured in 971 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :At least 11 people were killed and 1052 injured in 971 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue 1122 said 497 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians, and 440 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 243 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 259 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 75 Multan with 77 victims and third Faisalabad with 71 accidents and 73 victims.

According to data, 820 motorcycles, 108 rickshaws, 110 cars, 29 vans, 14 buses,28 trucks and 111 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.