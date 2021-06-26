UrduPoint.com
11 Dead, 1,071 Injured In Accidents Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

11 dead, 1,071 injured in accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 11 persons were killed and 1,071 others injured in 960 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 659 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 412 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the Rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 427 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 156 pedestrians and 499 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes. The statistics show that 211 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 231 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 87 in Faisalabad with 73 victims, and at third Multan with 68 accidents and 70 victims.

According to the data, 768 motorbikes, 128 auto-rickshaws, 123 motorcars, 43 vans, 10 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 119 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

