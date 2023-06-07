11 dead, 1080 injured in 1057 RTCs in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :At last eleven persons were killed and 1,080 injured in 1,057 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 553 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 527 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals, said a spokesperson here on Wednesday.

Further, he informed that 542 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 125 pedestrians, and 421 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

Around 290 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 310 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 66 in Faisalabad with 64 victims and at third Multan 61 with 66 victims, he added.

As many as 896 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 89 motorcars, 18 vans, 07 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 118 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents, the spokesperson said.