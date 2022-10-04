11 dead, 1088 injured in 1040 road incidents in Punjab

The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1040 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1040 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs 11 people died, whereas 1088 were injured.

Out of this, 609 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 479 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The analysis showed that 534 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 117 pedestrians, and 448 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 280 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 299 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 77 in Multan with 73 victims and at third Faisalabad with 69 RTCs and 75 victims.

According to the data 912 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 112 motorcars, 17 vans, 14 passenger buses, 32 trucks and 92 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.