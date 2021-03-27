UrduPoint.com
11 Dead, 1,101 Injured In Road Accidents In Punjab

Sat 27th March 2021 | 06:40 PM



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 11 persons were killed and 1,101 others injured in 1,001 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 652 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 438 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 404 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 170 pedestrians and 527 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 229 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 243 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 88 in Faisalabad, with 99 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 70 accidents and 81 victims.

According to the data, 802 motorbikes, 144 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 37 vans, 12 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 105 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

