Open Menu

11 Dead, 1149 Injured In 1096 RTCs In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM

11 dead, 1149 injured in 1096 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Atleast 11 people were killed and 1149 injured in 1096 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 495 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 654 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 641 drivers, 60 underage drivers, 141 pedestrians, and 378 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 241 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 254 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 86 in with 84 victims and at third Multan with 61 RTCs and 65 victims.

According to the data 929 motorbikes, 87 auto-rickshaws, 122 motorcars, 31 vans, 16 passenger buses, 26 truck and 105 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

7 minutes ago
 Economic Integration Committee reviews its achieve ..

Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creato ..

Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme

52 minutes ago
 Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes ..

Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..

1 hour ago
 High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at ..

High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..

2 hours ago
112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21 ..

112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..

3 hours ago
 Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

5 hours ago
 Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

5 hours ago
 Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

5 hours ago
 Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50

Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan