11 Dead, 1149 Injured In 1096 RTCs In Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Atleast 11 people were killed and 1149 injured in 1096 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 495 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 654 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 641 drivers, 60 underage drivers, 141 pedestrians, and 378 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 241 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 254 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 86 in with 84 victims and at third Multan with 61 RTCs and 65 victims.
According to the data 929 motorbikes, 87 auto-rickshaws, 122 motorcars, 31 vans, 16 passenger buses, 26 truck and 105 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
