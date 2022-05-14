11 dead, 1,161 injured in 1,115 accidents across Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :At least 11 people were killed and 1,161 others injured in 1,115 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all over the Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 664 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 497 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said spokesperson for Rescue 1122 on Saturday.

The analysis showed that 561 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 113 pedestrians and 498 passengers were among the victims of these accidents.

The statistics showed that 272 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 280 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 98 in Faisalabad with 111 victims and at third Multan with 79 accidents and 83 victims.

According to the data 989 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 145 motorcars, 26 vans, 10 passenger buses, 37 trucks and 109 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.