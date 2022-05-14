UrduPoint.com

11 Dead, 1,161 Injured In 1,115 Accidents Across Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 05:05 PM

11 dead, 1,161 injured in 1,115 accidents across Punjab

At least 11 people were killed and 1,161 others injured in 1,115 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all over the Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :At least 11 people were killed and 1,161 others injured in 1,115 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all over the Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 664 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 497 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said spokesperson for Rescue 1122 on Saturday.

The analysis showed that 561 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 113 pedestrians and 498 passengers were among the victims of these accidents.

The statistics showed that 272 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 280 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 98 in Faisalabad with 111 victims and at third Multan with 79 accidents and 83 victims.

According to the data 989 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 145 motorcars, 26 vans, 10 passenger buses, 37 trucks and 109 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 All Top

Recent Stories

Infinix #InfinixHOT12GameOn Challenge is here to b ..

Infinix #InfinixHOT12GameOn Challenge is here to break all the records!

27 minutes ago
 Pak-Canada ties to grow further: Pak Acting HC

Pak-Canada ties to grow further: Pak Acting HC

3 minutes ago
 65 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

65 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police bust inter-provincial robbers gan ..

Islamabad Police bust inter-provincial robbers gang, Rs 2 mln recovered

3 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan gives advice to daughter Suhana Kha ..

Shah Rukh Khan gives advice to daughter Suhana Khan for her acting debut

32 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 4,291 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 4,291 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.