11 Dead, 1,182 Injured In Road Accidents Across Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2022 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :At least 11 persons were killed and 1,182 others injured in 1,070 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

as many as 739 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 443 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 501 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 113 pedestrians and 578 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 240 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 269 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 94 in Faisalabad with 111 victims, and at third Multan with 72 accidents and 79 victims.

According to the data, 979 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 123 motorcars, 25 vans, seven passenger buses, 23 trucks and 92 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

