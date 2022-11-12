UrduPoint.com

11 Dead, 1206 Injured In 1141 RTCs In Punjab

Published November 12, 2022

11 dead, 1206 injured in 1141 RTCs in Punjab

At least eleven persons were killed and 1206 injured in 1141 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

At least eleven persons were killed and 1206 injured in 1141 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 657 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 538 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The analysis showed that 555 drivers, 45 underage drivers, 137 pedestrians, and 514 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 301 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 308 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 87, Faisalabad with 92 victims and at third Multan with 82 RTCs and 84 victims.

According to the data 986 motorbikes, 95 auto-rickshaws, 133 motorcars, 17 vans, 11 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 115 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts caused these road traffic accidents.

