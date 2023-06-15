11 dead, 1,229 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :At least 11 persons were killed and 1,229 others injured in 1,186 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 690 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 539 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 597 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 164 pedestrians and 479 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 293 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 287 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 96 victims, and at third Multan with 75 accidents and 71 victims.

According to the data, 1,035 motorbikes, 74 auto-rickshaws, 104 motorcars, 27 vans, eight passenger buses, 32 trucks and 108 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.