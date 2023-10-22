Open Menu

11 Dead, 1238 Injured In 1133 Road Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

11 dead, 1238 injured in 1133 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) At least eleven persons were killed and 1238 injured in 1133 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 683 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 555 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 578 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 178 pedestrians, and 493 passengers were among the victims. The statistics show that 260 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 264 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 85 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and Multan with 80 accidents and 91 victims.

According to the data 978 motorbikes, 73 rickshaws, 97 cars, 38 vans, seven buses, 19 trucks and 126 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE All Top

Recent Stories

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner ..

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for pub ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore in official reception ceremon ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host annual conference on clinical micro ..

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

1 hour ago
 Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

3 hours ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

3 hours ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

8 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

19 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

20 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan