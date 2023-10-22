11 dead, 1238 injured in 1133 road accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) At least eleven persons were killed and 1238 injured in 1133 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 683 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 555 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 578 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 178 pedestrians, and 493 passengers were among the victims. The statistics show that 260 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 264 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 85 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and Multan with 80 accidents and 91 victims.

According to the data 978 motorbikes, 73 rickshaws, 97 cars, 38 vans, seven buses, 19 trucks and 126 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.