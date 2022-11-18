UrduPoint.com

11 Dead, 1,249 Injured In 1,200 Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 04:20 PM

11 dead, 1,249 injured in 1,200 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 11 people were killed and 1,249 injured in 1,200 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 626 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 165 pedestrians and 469 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 292 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 296 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 103 Faisalabad in with 98 victims and third Multan with 81 accidents and 78 victims.

According to data, 1,056 motorcycles, 73 rickshaws, 119 cars, 21 vans, 16 buses,28 trucks and 113 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.

