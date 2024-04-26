11 Dead, 1295 Injured In Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Eleven people were killed and 1295 injured in 1236 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 564 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 731 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Eleven people were killed and 1295 injured in 1236 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 564 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 731 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed that 736 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 160 pedestrians, and 410 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 252 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 260 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 85 in Multan with 79 victims and at third Faisalabad with 82 RTCs and 90 victims.
According to the data 1112 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 22 vans, 12 passenger buses, 19 trucks and 93 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
4-day book fair opens
30 wheelchairs donated
46 vehicles impounded for traffic violations
PSX gains 771 points
PITB HR Wing organizes Eid Milan celebration for children at PITB Day Care Cente ..
Cabinet briefed on progress of PIA privatization
Meeting held to streamline trade between Pak-Afghan , Central Asian Republics
SONY x TECNO - is this for real?
Progress of Aaghosh, Bunyad, Khud Mukhtar programs discussed
SBP to announce monetary policy on April 29
London stocks hit new record peak on takeovers
Summer School on Understanding Greenhouse Gas Emission and Measurement Technique ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4-day book fair opens3 minutes ago
-
30 wheelchairs donated3 minutes ago
-
46 vehicles impounded for traffic violations3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Police Facilitation center, directs 24 hour service for citizens36 minutes ago
-
Citywide anti-encroachment campaign launched: Mayor Karachi46 minutes ago
-
Citizens demand action against professional beggars46 minutes ago
-
KP Open Shooting Gala concludes46 minutes ago
-
Seminar on dengue46 minutes ago
-
Kite seller held46 minutes ago
-
SCCI for simplifying procedure to enhance arms, ammunition export56 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman KP Office decides to extend awareness campaign to educational institutions56 minutes ago
-
Cabinet briefed on progress of PIA privatization34 minutes ago