11 Dead, 1295 Injured In Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 06:33 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Eleven people were killed and 1295 injured in 1236 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 564 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 731 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 736 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 160 pedestrians, and 410 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 252 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 260 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 85 in Multan with 79 victims and at third Faisalabad with 82 RTCs and 90 victims.

According to the data 1112 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 22 vans, 12 passenger buses, 19 trucks and 93 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

