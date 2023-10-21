Open Menu

11 Dead, 1,307 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2023 | 05:50 PM

11 dead, 1,307 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) At least 11 people were killed and 1,307 others injured in 1,219 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 673 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 634 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, according to a report released by Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

The data analysis showed that 623 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians, and 538 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

The statistics show that 253 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 269 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 84 in Multan with 87 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 83 accidents and 82 victims.

According to the data, 1,081 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 23 vans, six passenger buses, 19 trucks and 117 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Punjab Vehicles Road Gujranwala SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

20 minutes ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

50 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

50 minutes ago
 e&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX ..

E&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-ye ..

Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-year long exile

3 hours ago
 A state of the art and modern Tourist Information ..

A state of the art and modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) will be establish ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation b ..

Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation between mainstream media

3 hours ago
 PM, Palestinian President discuss current situatio ..

PM, Palestinian President discuss current situation in Palestine

3 hours ago
 Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at P ..

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at PMA

4 hours ago
 Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago
 Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

5 hours ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan