11 Dead, 1319 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2024 | 08:02 PM
At least 11 people were killed and 1,319 injured in 1,242 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) At least 11 people were killed and 1,319 injured in 1,242 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 560 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 759 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed 756 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 154 pedestrians, and 420 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 271 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 283 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 91 accidents and 90 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 75 accidents and 74 victims.
According to the data, 1,111 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 105 motorcars, 18 vans, 14 passenger buses, 31 truck and 99 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
