11 dead, 1,350 injured in 1,259 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) At least 11 people were killed and 1,360 others injured in 1,259 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 594 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 756 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 724 drivers, 55 underage drivers, 183 pedestrians, and 454 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistics showed that 290 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 324 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 110 accidents and 111 victims, and at third Multan with 79 accidents and 75 victims.

According to the data, 1,085 motorbikes, 97 auto-rickshaws, 127 motorcars, 23 vans, nine passenger buses, 28 trucks and 124 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.