11 dead, 1,363 injured in 1,276 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) At least 11 people were killed and 1,363 others injured in 1,276 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 584 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 779 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 769 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 166 pedestrians, and 439 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 280 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 295 persons ,placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 83 accidents and 84 victims, and at third Multan with 73 accidents and 72 victims.

According to the data, 1,110 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 143 motorcars, 29 vans, 12 passenger buses, 25 truck and 102 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.