11 Dead, 1,363 Injured In 1,276 Accidents In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:42 PM
At least 11 people were killed and 1,363 others injured in 1,276 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 584 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 779 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) At least 11 people were killed and 1,363 others injured in 1,276 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 584 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 779 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 769 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 166 pedestrians, and 439 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 280 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 295 persons ,placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 83 accidents and 84 victims, and at third Multan with 73 accidents and 72 victims.
According to the data, 1,110 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 143 motorcars, 29 vans, 12 passenger buses, 25 truck and 102 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister
Seminar held on planning for development of city
AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country
Nine dead, dozens hurt, as stage collapses at Mexico election rally
Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists
NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, con ..
Trishan Patel joins national football team as assistant coach
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electrici ..
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister7 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on planning for development of city8 minutes ago
-
AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country8 minutes ago
-
Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists8 minutes ago
-
NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris8 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, concerns of tribal peop ..22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electricity thieves22 minutes ago
-
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi27 minutes ago
-
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser27 minutes ago
-
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC27 minutes ago
-
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments in Hazro27 minutes ago
-
COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership27 minutes ago