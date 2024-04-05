Open Menu

11 Dead, 1375 Injured In 1261 RTCs In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

11 dead, 1375 injured in 1261 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) About eleven persons were killed and 1375 injured in 1261 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 638 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 737 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 728 drivers, 55 underage drivers, 184 pedestrians, and 474 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 311 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 338 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 88 in with 92 victims and at third Multan with 83 RTCs and 83 victims.

According to the data 1118 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 144 motorcars, 17 vans, 14 passenger buses, 33 truck and 98 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

