11 dead, 1,381 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) At least 11 people were killed and 1,381 others injured in 1,283 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 598 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 783 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 742 drivers, 57 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 473 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 274 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 317 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 96 accidents and 103 victims, and at third Multan with 73 accidents and 77 victims.

According to the data, 1,141 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 132 motorcars, 23 vans, 12 passenger buses, 36 trucks and 104 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.