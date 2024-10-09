11 dead, 1394 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) At least eleven people were killed while 1394 injured in 1327 road accidents in all 37 districts

of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 639 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 755 victims

with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis showed those 761 drivers, 58 underage drivers, 195 pedestrians, and 449 passengers

were among the victims of road crashes.

The statistics show that 286 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 308 people

placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 100 with 106 victims and

at third Gujranwala with 90 road accidents and 89 victims.

According to the data, 1216 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 116 motorcars, 27 vans, 12 buses,

31 truck and 101 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.