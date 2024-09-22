11 Dead, 1411 Injured In 1336 RTCs In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) At least eleven persons were killed and 1411 injured in 1336 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 614 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 797 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 778 drivers, 71 underage drivers, 179 pedestrians, and 465 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 280 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 288 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 98 in with 101 victims and at third Gujranwala with 70 RTCs and 66 victims.
According to the data 1215 motorbikes, 69 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 29 vans, 09 passenger buses, 17 truck and 106 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
