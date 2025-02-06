11 Dead, 1427 Injured During Accidents In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) At least eleven people were killed and 1,427 injured in 1,270 accidents in
Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As per data of the Rescue 1122, 794 drivers, 56 underage drivers, 137 pedestrians, and 507 passengers
were among the victims of traffic crashes.
The statistics showed that 216 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 277 people
placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 93 in with 103 victims
and at third Multan with 85 accidents and 99 victims.
According to the data, 1196 motorcycles, 86 rickshaws, 138 cars, 24 vans, 10 buses,
26 truck and 111 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in
the accidents.
