11 dead, 1427 injured during accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) At least eleven people were killed and 1,427 injured in 1,270 accidents in

Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As per data of the Rescue 1122, 794 drivers, 56 underage drivers, 137 pedestrians, and 507 passengers

were among the victims of traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 216 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 277 people

placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 93 in with 103 victims

and at third Multan with 85 accidents and 99 victims.

According to the data, 1196 motorcycles, 86 rickshaws, 138 cars, 24 vans, 10 buses,

26 truck and 111 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in

the accidents.