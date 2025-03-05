Open Menu

11 Dead, 1,476 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM

11 dead, 1,476 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) At least 11 people were killed and 1,476 others injured in 1,311 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 631 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 845 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 883 drivers, 60 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 431 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 274 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 334 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 93 accidents and 105 victims, and at third Multan with 74 accidents and 84 victims.

According to the data, 1,259 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 139 motorcars, 31 vans, 16 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 97 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

