11 Dead, 1,476 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) At least 11 people were killed and 1,476 others injured in 1,311 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 631 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 845 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 883 drivers, 60 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 431 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 274 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 334 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 93 accidents and 105 victims, and at third Multan with 74 accidents and 84 victims.
According to the data, 1,259 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 139 motorcars, 31 vans, 16 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 97 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four-Seater rickshaw maintains immense popularity among masses5 minutes ago
-
138 shopkeepers arrested for overpricing in Peshawar5 minutes ago
-
NBF's museum showcases Pakistan's thriving literary heritage5 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1,476 injured in Punjab road accidents5 minutes ago
-
DC orders more surveillance to combat dengue menace5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews relief distribution under Nighban Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
99,770 deserving people receives pay orders across division5 minutes ago
-
Law ministry takes key initiatives to improve legal practices in country5 minutes ago
-
DG NAB to hold open court on Mar 1115 minutes ago
-
Embassy of Romania, PNCA launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad15 minutes ago
-
Match monitoring continues through Safe City system15 minutes ago
-
Providing health facilities to people top priority of govt: DC Barkhan15 minutes ago