11 dead, 1,484 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) At least 11 people were killed and 1,484 others injured in 1,395 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 641 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 843 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 806 drivers, 58 underage drivers, 185 pedestrians, and 504 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 282 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 318 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 93 accidents and 87 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 87 accidents and 94 victims.

According to the data, 1,241 motorbikes, 90 auto-rickshaws, 121 motorcars, 34 vans, 19 passenger buses, 30 truck and 117 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.