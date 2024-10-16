11 Dead, 1,484 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 07:25 PM
At least 11 people were killed and 1,484 others injured in 1,395 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) At least 11 people were killed and 1,484 others injured in 1,395 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 641 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 843 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 806 drivers, 58 underage drivers, 185 pedestrians, and 504 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 282 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 318 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 93 accidents and 87 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 87 accidents and 94 victims.
According to the data, 1,241 motorbikes, 90 auto-rickshaws, 121 motorcars, 34 vans, 19 passenger buses, 30 truck and 117 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine
World Food Day: Students urged to play role against food wastage
Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett
Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day
Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik
World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish law strictly
October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders
Food Authority marks World Food Day in collaboration with University of Agricult ..
No society can develop without giving equal opportunities to women: PU VC
Punjab University Lecturer at Sports Sciences & Physical Education Muhammad Abdu ..
PA panel on Information holds introductory meeting
LCCI president meets Dr Zakir Naik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine3 minutes ago
-
World Food Day: Students urged to play role against food wastage3 minutes ago
-
Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik6 minutes ago
-
World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish law strictly6 minutes ago
-
October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders6 minutes ago
-
Food Authority marks World Food Day in collaboration with University of Agriculture3 minutes ago
-
No society can develop without giving equal opportunities to women: PU VC3 minutes ago
-
PA panel on Information holds introductory meeting3 minutes ago
-
New in-charge of Zakat & Ushr Department appointed3 minutes ago
-
Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir stresses collaboration with JICA on health projects3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner imposes ban on movement of tractors without tyres3 minutes ago
-
OGDCL installs water purification plant in Muradabad Town38 minutes ago