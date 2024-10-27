11 Dead, 1,493 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) At least 11 people were killed and 1,493 others injured in 1,376 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 659 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 833 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 771 drivers, 68 underage drivers, 188 pedestrians, and 544 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 295 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 333 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 91 accidents and 88 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 79 accidents and 80 victims.
According to the data, 1,223 motorbikes, 90 auto-rickshaws, 135 motorcars, 25 vans, 11 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 128 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
