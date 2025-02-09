11 dead, 1,496 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) At least 11 people were killed and 1,496 others injured in 1,330 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 610 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 886 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The relevant data analysis showed that 832 drivers, 68 underage drivers, 191 pedestrians, and 484 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 220 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 252 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Gujranwala with 87 accidents and 89 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 86 accidents and 94 victims.

According to the data, 1,250 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 168 motorcars, 26 vans, 12 passenger buses, 31 truck and 115 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.