11 Dead, 1,701 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) At least 11 people were killed and 1,701 others injured in 1,559 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 755 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 946 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 848 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 210 pedestrians, and 663 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 337 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 405 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 128 accidents and 132 victims, and at third Multan with 75 accidents and 83 victims.
According to the data, 1,407 motorbikes, 122 auto-rickshaws, 143 motorcars, 28 vans, 12 passenger buses, 34 trucks and 134 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
