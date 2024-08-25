11 dead, 33 injured as pilgrims bus plunges into ditch on Makran Coastal Highway

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) At least 11 people were killed and 33 injured when a bus overturned on Makran Coastal Highway in Lasbela Balochistan and fell into a ditch on Sunday.

The bus, carrying pilgrims returning from Iran, fell from a highway into a ravine due to brake failure caused by over speed.

The Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind said that 7 critically injured zaireen have been shifted to DHQ Uthal and 26 others have been referred to Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub for treatment. Shahid Rind said that the condition of several of them is critical.

Rind said that the bus is being lifted by a crane, and it is expected that one or two more people may be under the bus. He said that the district administration is actively working to make the rescue operations effective.

He said that medical facilities are being provided to the injured and the rescue operation at the accident site is in the final stages.

The official of district administration Lasbela said that the injured in critical condition are being shifted to Trauma Center Karachi.

The Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the accident. In a condolence message, The CM said that he was deeply saddened and shocked by the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident.

The CM has issued instructions to ensure immediate and better treatment to the injured persons in the bus accident.

He expressed his condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of those who died in the bus accident and shared the grief of the families of the deceased.

Chief Minister Balochistan also expressed sympathy with the bereaved families in this sad hour of tragedy and prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.