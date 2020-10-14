UrduPoint.com
11 Dead, 875 Injured In 838 Accidentsin Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:38 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 11 people were killed and 875 injured in 838 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The analysis on the Rescue 1122 showed that 332 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 128 pedestrians, and 426 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

According to statistics that 219 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 192 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 61 in Faisalabad with 76 victims and at third Multan with 48 accidents and 57 victims.

According to data, 665 motorcycles, 118 auto-rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 41 vans, nine passengerbuses, 35 trucks and 117 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.

