UrduPoint.com

11 Dead, 928 Injured In 885 Accidents Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

11 dead, 928 injured in 885 accidents across Punjab

At least 11 people were killed while 928 sustained injures in 885 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :At least 11 people were killed while 928 sustained injures in 885 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 552 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 376 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 429 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians, and 396 passengers were among the victims of these accidents.

The statistics showed that 221 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 221 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 66 Faisalabad in with 78 victims and at third Multan with 56 accidents and 58 victims.

As many as 744 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 112 motorcars, 33 vans, 08 passenger buses, 17 trucks and 95 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

ICC Court Accepted Request to Investigate Alleged ..

ICC Court Accepted Request to Investigate Alleged Migrant Genocide in Poland - A ..

2 minutes ago
 Promotion test for policemen on February 27

Promotion test for policemen on February 27

2 minutes ago
 NATO Considers Deploying Battle Groups in Romania ..

NATO Considers Deploying Battle Groups in Romania - Stoltenberg

5 minutes ago
 Lavrov on Outcomes of Talks With UK Foreign Minist ..

Lavrov on Outcomes of Talks With UK Foreign Minister: London Not Hearing Moscow

5 minutes ago
 Borrell Says Responded to Lavrov's Letter on Behal ..

Borrell Says Responded to Lavrov's Letter on Behalf of EU

5 minutes ago
 Money laundering case: court to indict Shehbaz, Ha ..

Money laundering case: court to indict Shehbaz, Hamza on 18th

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>