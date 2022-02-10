11 dead, 928 injured in 885 accidents across Punjab

At least 11 people were killed while 928 sustained injures in 885 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours

Out of the total injured, 552 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 376 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 429 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians, and 396 passengers were among the victims of these accidents.

The statistics showed that 221 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 221 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 66 Faisalabad in with 78 victims and at third Multan with 56 accidents and 58 victims.

As many as 744 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 112 motorcars, 33 vans, 08 passenger buses, 17 trucks and 95 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.