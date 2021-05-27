11 dead, 942 injured in 857 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :At least 11 persons were killed and 942 others injured in 857 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 600 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 342 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 402 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 154 pedestrians, and 397 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 225 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 230 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 74 victims and at third Multan with 57 accidents and 65 victims.

According to the data, 739 motorbikes, 114 auto-rickshaws, 117 motorcars, 38 vans, 11 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 98 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.