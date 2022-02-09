11 dead, 950 injured in 922 accidents in Punjab

At least 11 people were killed and 950 injured in 922 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :At least 11 people were killed and 950 injured in 922 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 433 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians and 408 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 225 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 224 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 73 Faisalabad in with 75 victims and third Multan with 62 accidents and 60 victims.

According to data, 777 motorcycles, 99 rickshaws, 134 cars, 23 vans, 11 buses, 24 trucksand 100 others vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.