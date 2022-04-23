UrduPoint.com

11 Dead, 951 Injured In 919 Road Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 04:54 PM

11 dead, 951 injured in 919 road accidents in Punjab

At-least eleven people were killed while 951 injured in 919 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :At-least eleven people were killed while 951 injured in 919 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 571 people sustained serious injuries who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 380 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 464 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 91pedestrians, and 407 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 251 road accidents were reported in Lahore due to which 262 people were affected, placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 86 Faisalabad with 94 victims and at third Multan with 65 road accidents and 65 victims.

According to the data, 817 motorbikes, 58 auto-rickshaws, 99 motorcars, 18vans, 3 buses,37 trucks and 71 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in roadaccidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road All Top

Recent Stories

DHF announces full support complete strike on Modi ..

DHF announces full support complete strike on Modi's visit to IIOJK on Sunday

34 seconds ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs132,400 per tola

Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs132,400 per tola

35 seconds ago
 FESCO approves Eid bonus, disparity allowance for ..

FESCO approves Eid bonus, disparity allowance for its employees

37 seconds ago
 Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol on Saturd ..

Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol on Saturday - Deputy Prime Minister Iri ..

2 minutes ago
 CM Murad Ali Shah removes DC, DHO, AC of Dadu over ..

CM Murad Ali Shah removes DC, DHO, AC of Dadu over fire incident

2 minutes ago
 Loyalists turn on Sri Lanka PM as protest pressure ..

Loyalists turn on Sri Lanka PM as protest pressure grows

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.