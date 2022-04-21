11 dead, 954 injured in 874 road accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Atleast eleven people were killed while 954 injured in 874 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 596 people sustained serious injuries who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 358 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 442 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 110 pedestrians, and 413 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics show that 228 road accidents were reported in Lahore due to which 241 people were affected placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 68 Multan with 70 victims and at third Faisalabad with 68 victims.

According to data, 755 motorbikes, 76 auto-rickshaws, 83 motorcars, 18 vans,11 buses, 36 trucks and 97 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving cartswere involved in the road accidents.