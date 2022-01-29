11 dead, 995 injured in 949 accidents across Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2022 | 06:54 PM

At least 11 people were killed while 995 sustained injures in 949 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 11 people were killed while 995 sustained injures in 949 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 553 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas 442 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said Rescue-1122 spokesman on Saturday.

Analysis showed that 426 drivers, 55 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians, and 461 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

Statistics showed that 249 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 249 people placing the provincial capital at top of list followed by 69 Faisalabad with 72 victims and at third Gujranwala with 68 RTCs and 67 victims.

As many as 826 motorbikes, 99 auto-rickshaws, 107 motorcars, 21 vans, 11 passenger buses, 18 trucks and 851 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

