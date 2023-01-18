UrduPoint.com

11 Dead, 996 Injured In 1005 RTCs In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 11 people were killed and 996 injured in 1,005 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 495 drivers, 21 underage drivers, 138 pedestrians, and 374 passengers were among victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 255 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 256 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 68 victims and third Multan with 67 accidents and 72 victims.

According to data, 849 motorcycles, 85 rickshaws, 124 cars, 25 vans, 12 buses, 24 trucksand 91 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

