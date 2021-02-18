11 dead, 999 injured in 923 road crashes in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Atleast eleven persons were killed and 999 injured in 923 Road Traffic Crashes in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 579 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 420 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 399 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 165 pedestrians, and 446 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 264 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 259 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 68 in Multan with 75 victims and at third Faisalabad with 64 RTCs and 69 victims.

According to the data 748 motorbikes, 123 auto-rickshaws, 100 motorcars, 53 vans, 11 passenger buses, 39 trucks and 96 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.