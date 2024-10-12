11 Dead, Dozens Injured In Kurram District Firing Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) At least eleven people including women and children were killed while other six were injured after a firing incident in the Kanj Alizai area of Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The deputy commissioner talking to a private news channel said tensions continue unabated among rival tribes in the Kurram district, resulting in the killing of 11 individuals while scores of people were injured.
The injured victims were immediately transferred to various hospitals, he added.
Police claimed that investigations are underway to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.
The situation in the district remains tense and security forces are working to restore calm in the area.
The deputy commissioner assured the public that steps are being taken to bring the situation back to normal.
