11 dead in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 11 persons were killed and 1,068 others injured in 1,010 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 627 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 441 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 502 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians and 435 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 258 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 264 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 80 in Multan with 83 victims and at third Faisalabad with 72 accidents and 78 victims.

According to the data, 890 motorbikes, 90 auto-rickshaws, 109 motorcars, 25 vans, 12 passenger buses, 17 trucks and 88 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.