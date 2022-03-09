UrduPoint.com

11 Dead In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 06:47 PM

11 dead in Punjab road accidents

At least 11 persons were killed and 1,068 others injured in 1,010 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 11 persons were killed and 1,068 others injured in 1,010 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 627 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 441 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 502 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians and 435 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 258 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 264 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 80 in Multan with 83 victims and at third Faisalabad with 72 accidents and 78 victims.

According to the data, 890 motorbikes, 90 auto-rickshaws, 109 motorcars, 25 vans, 12 passenger buses, 17 trucks and 88 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over actions of s ..

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over actions of some fans

25 minutes ago
 PM says Zardari will be his next target

PM says Zardari will be his next target

37 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain its policy rate at  9.75 ..

SBP decides to maintain its policy rate at  9.75 %

37 minutes ago
 APL: A Pakistan’s Leading Provider of Lubricants

APL: A Pakistan’s Leading Provider of Lubricants

38 minutes ago
 Preparations begins to decorate spring festival in ..

Preparations begins to decorate spring festival in city of Saints

43 seconds ago
 LHVs hold protest to release wages

LHVs hold protest to release wages

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>