11 Dead, Multiple Injured In Monsoon Fury In Balochistan: PDMA
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) 11 people killed, including three children while eight others injured in the relentless monsoon rains in Balochistan.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a comprehensive report detailing the extent of the damage inflicted by the ongoing rains, reported a private news channel.
According to the PDMA, Infrastructure has suffered significantly, with 15 homes completely destroyed and 34 partially damaged due to the flooding.
Furthermore, 62 acres of farmland have been adversely affected, and 12 kilometers of roads have sustained damage, disrupting transportation and access.
The flooding has also compromised vital infrastructure, with five bridges reported damaged, while lightning strikes and related incidents have led to the death of 82 livestock.
In response to the crisis, PDMA officials have mobilized relief efforts across the affected regions.
Recognizing the severity of the situation, the Government of Balochistan has declared an emergency in four of the most severely hit districts to expedite aid, rescue, and rehabilitation initiatives.
